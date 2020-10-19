SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers came down from the high of beating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night to learn that the reigning NFC Champions will have to overcome more injuries.

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan announced at a press conference Monday afternoon that the team placed running back Raheem Mostert and center Ben Garland on injured reserve. During the game against the Rams that the 49ers won 24-16, Mostert suffered a high ankle sprain and Garland injured his calf.

Shanahan also revealed that offensive tackle Trent Williams might have an ankle sprain and is being evaluated later this week. The team is also waiting to hear more about safety Jaquiski Tartt’s groin injury.

It’s more bad news for the team during what they intended to be a “revenge tour,” following their heart-breaking Super Bowl loss back in February. They hoped to return to the championship game in next February but since starting the season, the team’s been decimated by injuries. Remarkably talented players like Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Ronald Blair were injured early in the season and have been almost completely missing as the team racked up a record of three wins, three loses.

Mostert’s situation is a big hit to the 49ers offense, as he’s been essential to establishing the 49ers’s run game. During the matchup against the Rams, Mostert had 17 touches for 65 yards before being taken out in the second half due to ankle issues. That leaves Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty and Jeff Wilson Jr. to fill in as the team’s running backs. During the press conference, Shanahan said veteran 49er running back Tevin Coleman “is a long shot” despite him being eligible to play this week after being put on the injured reserve list for a sprain knee.