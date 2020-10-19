Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Two people were displaced after a fire broke out at a 2-story residential structure in Oakland, Monday evening.
It took about 2 hours for fire crews to get the upper hand on the blaze in the 3200 block of Georgia Street.
Oakland Fire Department first tweeted about the fire shortly after 7 p.m.
The fire was listed as ‘under control’ at 9:11 p.m., according to fire officials.
There were no fatalities or injuries, according to fire officials. The Red Cross has been notified to help the displaced residents.
Firefighter remained on the scene opening up walls to check for and extinguish hot spots.
No word as to how the fire started.
