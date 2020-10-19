SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While temperatures have dropped from last week’s record-setting heat wave, a high pressure system was stalled over Nevada Monday, stirring up gusty off-shore winds that combined with plunging humidity levels and tinder-dry hillsides to trigger a Fire Weather Watch until Wednesday, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service said the watch would go into effect for the North Bay hills starting at 11 p.m. Monday and run until Wednesday morning.
Included in the watch were areas already devastated by the Glass Fire in wine country.
“A period of gusty offshore winds and dry conditions will develop across the North Bay mountains Monday night through Wednesday morning,” NWS forecasters said. “These weather conditions, in combination with very dry fuels, will result in an increased risk of new wildfire starts and rapid wildfire spread.”
Winds will be from the north to northeast at 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph with the strongest breezes expected early Tuesday morning.
The Coleman Fire erupted over the weekend near the burn area of the Dolan Fire. By Monday morning, the fire burning about 12 miles southwest of King City in Monterey County had grown to more 500 acres. There were voluntary evacuation orders for residents in Pine, Reliz, and Coleman Canyons.
“The new Coleman Fire near Fort Hunter Liggett remained active overnight per satellite imagery,” weather service forecasters said. ” Conditions near the fire remain mild and dry with temps in the 70s and relative humidity less than 20%. Mild and dry conditions are expected to continue today.”
