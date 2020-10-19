SAN FRANISCO (KPIX) – The United States Post Office prides itself on on-time delivery. So, with just weeks to go until Election Day and more people than ever voting by mail, KPIX’s Kenny Choi decided to put the Bay Area’s mail service to the test.

Every day, 15-to-20 million pieces of Bay Area mail arrive at one of three giant processing facilities in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, where they are sorted, postmarked and sent off to their final destinations. First-class mail is supposed to arrive locally in 1-3 business days.

But some Bay Area residents are skeptical.

“It’s not coming in, it’s not going out,” said Nancy Brown.

Brown lives in Campbell, where there have been terrible issues with mail delivery, this year.

“This is definitely something to be concerned about, especially with the election,” said Campbell.

It’s a question on a lot of peoples’ minds, so KPIX 5 conducted an unscientific test.

Mail-in ballots not only go first-class, they also get special priority. We couldn’t duplicate that, but we did our best. We picked envelopes that are about the same size as a ballot, stuffed them to make them about the same weight, and put first-class postage on 100 of them.

To compare how different Bay Area regions perform, we divided the mock ballots into four packs of 25 each and addressed them to four different P.O. boxes in Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Alameda and San Francisco counties.

Then we broke up into four teams and hit the road, dropping our envelopes off at 100 mailboxes, post offices, and even the mailman in 24 cities across the four Bay Area counties.

Four business days later we came back to check.

In Walnut Creek at our Contra Costa County P.O. box, only 22 out of the 25 envelopes had arrived.

All our mock ballots arrived within four days in both Santa Clara and Alameda counties.

And the last 3 Contra Costa County mock ballots came in on day six.

But as for San Francisco, we’re still waiting on 2 to arrive.

“If the two fake ballots you sent never show up, it is concerning,” said Jonathan Stein, California Director of the voting rights watchdog group Common Cause.

But Stein says this election for the first time you can track your ballot and get a new one if it gets lost.

Another big change: As long as your mail-in ballot is postmarked by Election Day, it has 17 days to get to the registrar’s office, instead of the traditional three.

“So even late ballots still have more than enough time to get to the elections office and be counted,” said Stein.

But what if the ballot is postmarked the day “after” election day? A recent analysis of vote-by-mail ballots in Sacramento, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties found that on average 1.7 percent get rejected.

Problems with signatures are partly to blame, but the top reason: They arrive too late, mostly because they’re “postmarked” too late.

Some of the pickup times at mail boxes we visited were earlier than we expected — as early as 10 a.m.

“I don’t think that is voters who are trying to mail their ballot the day after Election Day. I think it’s voters who are putting their vote by mail ballots in a blue box after the last pickup on Election Day,” said Stein.

“That’s a critical point,” agreed John Arntz, Director of Elections for San Francisco. “People have to be aware of the pickup times,” said Arntz.

He says if you’ve waited until Election Day to send in your ballot don’t put in the mailbox. Instead, drop it off in person.

“We have two stations on either end of the Voting Center. People can bring their ballots and drop them off. We also have more ballot drop-off sites starting the weekend before Election Day. Then, on Election Day we have 588 polling places in San Francisco,” said Arntz.

As for our two missing San Francisco mock ballots, “That is not the same thing as a mail-in ballot,” said Arntz. “There’s no P.O. box, no branch office, it’s almost a straight shot. For this election, the post office is extremely focused on getting ballots to voters, and they’re extremely focused on getting the ballot to the department of elections for tabulation. So yes I’m very confident in the process.”

Back in Campbell, Nancy Brown is regaining some of her confidence, since all three ballots we mailed from her hometown arrived within four days.

“I’m hopeful. I’m definitely very hopeful that they are getting it corrected and we’ll see a difference here,” said Brown.

But she says she’s still going to play it safe.

“I’ll hand deliver mine myself. This is a really big year and it’s very important to get your vote out there and make sure it counts,” said Brown.

In the postal service’s latest survey, 81 percent of national first class mail arrived within 3-to-5 days. We did better than that locally at 95 percent. And keep in mind the Post Office has beefed up service for this election, to prepare for the historically high number of mail-in ballots.

USPS Mailbox Locator: https://tools.usps.com/find-location.htm

Statement from USPS

Augustine “Augie” Ruiz, Corporate Communications