SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — If you haven’t registered to vote yet, Monday is the deadline for online applications for the November General Elections.

Voters who miss Monday’s deadline will still have the option of utilizing ‘Same Day’ voter registration, but will have to do so in person at their county elections office or at any in-person voting location.

“Registering to vote online or updating your registration online is the safest option during the COVID-19 pandemic, but you must do it by midnight tonight,” said Secretary of State Alex Padilla in a news release. “By registering to vote online today, you can avoid having to show up in person to participate in ‘Same Day Registration.’”

Who can vote?

You are eligible to vote if you are:

a U.S. citizen living in California

at least 18 years old

registered where you currently live

not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony

not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

California Secretary of State: Register To Vote | Election Information

Early Voting and Ballot Drop-Off Locations

Bay Area Counties – Election, Mail-in & Absentee Ballot Information

With just over two weeks until Election Day, the Secretary of State’s office said elections officials have received 10 times as many vote-by-mail ballots so far compared to this point in 2016.

As of Wednesday Oct. 14th, 1,511,522 ballots had been returned. At that point in the campaign four years ago, about 150,000 vote-by-mail ballots were returned.

“Californians are voting early in historic numbers,” Padilla said. “We knew the COVID-19 pandemic would pose significant challenges, but elections officials have prepared and voters have responded.”

Due to the pandemic, election officials across the state sent mail-in-ballots to all active, registered voters earlier this month.

While the return rate of vote-by-mail ballots is high, election officials across the Bay Area are also seeing a surge of voters who are casting their ballots in person.

“Usually in the past we had four or five people on the first few days,” Evelyn Mendez with the Santa Clara Registrar of Voters Office told KPIX 5 last Friday. “We’ve had over 300 people that have already voted in-person.”