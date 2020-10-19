SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police are investigating after several shots were fired into a home in South San Francisco early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Serena Court shortly after 1 a.m. after reports of gunfire. Following an extensive search, no suspects or evidence was located.

Around 2 a.m., police received a call from a resident who returned to his home on the 200 block of Verano Drive, not far from where officers were called to earlier in the night. The resident said he found several bullet holes at his house and windows.

He had no information about a suspect and did not know why someone would shoot into his home, police said.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about the case is asked to contact South San Francisco Police at 650-877-8900 or to contact their tip line at 650-952-2244 or tips@ssf.net.