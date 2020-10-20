SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 34-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Monday night in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, police said.
The shooting was reported at about 11:50 p.m. in the area of Fifth and Harrison streets.
The victim took himself to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, while the shooting suspect fled and remains at large, according to police.
No suspect description was immediately available in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
