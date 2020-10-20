REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) — A pair of racoons led an animal control officer on a wild chase at a Redwood City bank.
An ATM customer spotted the masked bandits inside the Chase branch, early Tuesday morning.
The racoons climbed a tree and got in through the air ducts, according to Buffy Martin Tarbox, Communications Manager Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.
“Then made their way into the bank because then what happened was they actually fell through the ceiling tiles,” says Tarbox.
The raccoons knocked over computer screens and scattered papers everywhere.
Officials think they were after a large box of cookies and didn’t want to leave without them.
“Our Officer had to chase them around the bank for about 10 minutes because they were just not ready to leave that bank,” said Tarbox.
