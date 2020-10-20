Comments
BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – Emergency crews responded to a high-speed crash between a motorcycle and a car in Brentwood, Tuesday evening.
The crash happened on Balfour Road, near Bixler at about 6:45 p.m.
The motorcyclist rear-ended the car at high speed, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
“The motorcycle rider was treated and transported by helicopter to our local trauma center,” according to a tweet by the ECCFPD.
