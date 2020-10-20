SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — California announced new rules for outdoor stadiums Tuesday that allow for some fans to return to the stands while the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on. Sadly for San Francisco 49ers fans, there’s no plans for the county to allow fan at Levi’s Stadium.

The new rules state that stadiums can host 20% of their capacity for sporting events, but only if county that governs the arena is in the orange tier of the state’s COVID reopening plan. To reach that level, the county’s new COVID-19 cases must be around 1 to 4 a day per 100,000 residents.

Fans must live within 120 miles of the stadium to be able to attend events there.

The San Francisco 49ers celebrated the decision, as it means the team is one step closer to having fans in the stands during their 2020 home games.

“Our organization will continue to collaborate with local public health officials to implement a plan that protects the health and wellness of all San Francisco 49ers and Levi’s Stadium employees, patrons and our community,” the San Francisco 49ers tweeted Tuesday.

But after news spread of the rule change, the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health announced that the county had no plans to reopen either sporting stadiums or theme parks.

“We must all continue to prioritize reducing the spread of COVID-19, creating conditions that will allow our businesses, schools, and other community organizations to operate safely,” said a statement from the county’s public health department. “As we see COVID-19 rates rising in states across the U.S., and as we enter the winter months when risk will increase, we cannot take chances with the health and wellbeing of our community and forfeit the many sacrifices that have been made to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Santa Clara County, where Levi’s Stadium resides, is the only county with a stadium in the orange tier when the rule changes were announced Tuesday. The first county to shut down professional sports when the coronavirus pandemic began, the chance to bring back fans is an opportunity for organizations like the 49ers and the local soccer team, the San Jose Earthquakes, to recuperate the financial losses from the coronavirus shut down.

Los Angeles, which hosts several football and baseball teams, still sits in the purple tier, which the state defines as having “widespread” COVID-19 cases — more than seven new cases a day per 100,000 residents.

This story will be updated.