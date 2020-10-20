Comments
NEWARK (CBS SF) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Newark, Tuesday night.
Crews arrived around 8:30 p.m., and found heavy smoke coming from the garage, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.
Tonight at 8:36 PM, ACFD responded to structure Fire in Newark. Upon arrival units found heavy smoke coming from the garage and quickly knocked the fire which was contained to the garage. 5 Adults and 2 dogs have been displaced and the Red Cross has been notified. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/xy22i2wS4j
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) October 21, 2020
Firefighters quickly stopped the blaze from spreading.
According to authorities, the Red Cross is helping 5 adult and 2 dogs displaced by the fire.
There were no injuries.
