NEWARK (CBS SF) – Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Newark, Tuesday night.

Crews arrived around 8:30 p.m., and found heavy smoke coming from the garage, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly stopped the blaze from spreading.

According to authorities, the Red Cross is helping 5 adult and 2 dogs displaced by the fire.

There were no injuries.

