SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the COVID-19 pandemic still hanging over the San Francisco Bay Area, local movie theaters are following examples from around the country and setting up temporary drive-in theaters.

Even as San Francisco moved into the “orange” zone for businesses reopening, from hair salons to gyms to (limited) indoor dining, indoor movie theaters were only allowed to reopen earlier this month.

However, the National Association of Theatre Owners of California/Nevada announced that its members agreed to keep their theaters closed until the city of San Francisco loosens its COVID-19 restrictions.

Some indoor movie theaters have already reopened with limited capacity in Napa, Marin, Solano and San Mateo counties. Recently, the Regal Cinemas chain announced it will temporarily close all of its movie theaters across the United States.

Here is a list of drive-ins around the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO

Pier 70

San Francisco is a city of collaboration. Pier 70 has teamed up with food-entrepreneur incubator La Cocina, as well as a slew of independent theaters including the Roxie, the Vogue and the Balboa to bring the city three weekends of Dinner And A Drive-In.

Where: 20th street, Illinois St, San Francisco.

Website: pier70sf.com

When: 8 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31

Cost: $65 includes a ticket for one vehicle and two meal servings

OAKLAND

The New Parkway

It’s refreshing to watch a movie in a theater on a sofa. Or on a dining room chair, or even a beanbag. Such is the New Parkway’s way, and this flexibility is why it was able to adapt to outdoor screenings. It’s hosted some outdoor screenings nearby in Oakland’s Uptown District in August and September, and its theaters are available to book for private rentals. But the New Parkway doesn’t plan to reopen to the public until a vaccine is available.

Where: 474 24th St, Oakland with outdoor screenings at Heist, 440 25th St., Oakland, (510) 338-3228,

Website: thenewparkway.com

When: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2 and 4 p.m.

COST: Free

CONCORD

West Wind Drive-In

While hundreds, even thousands, of businesses have closed in the Bay Area due to the pandemic, at least one has been revived. The Concord location of the West Wind Drive-In Movie Theater has reopened to bring back some affordable flicks, including Christopher Nolan’s new film, “Tenet” and a double feature of the “Halloween” (2018) and “Ouija” this weekend.

Where: 1611 Solano Way, Concord, (925) 825-1951 or (925) 687-6445,

Website: westwinddi.com

When: Every day, shows are in the evening, check schedule for showtimes

Cost: $8.50 per person general admission, $2 per children ages 5-11, and free for children age 4 and under. On Tuesday Family Fun Nights, tickets are $5.50 per person, $2 per children ages 5-11, and free for children age 4 and under.

PLEASANTON

Alameda County Fairgrounds

Despite canceling the 2020 county fair, the fairgrounds have plenty planned for the rest of the year, including Under the Stars Drive-In Movies with “Hairspray” (2007) screening Friday and “Mission: Impossible” screening Saturday.

Where: 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, (925) 426-7600,

Website: alamedacountyfair.com

When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Cost: $35 for parking

CORTE MADERA

Lark Theater

Marin’s Lark Theater is bringing movies to a parking lot near you — if you live in the North Bay. Drive up to screenings of classics old and new every weekend evening.

Where: North Parking Lot of The Village at Corte Madera, 1557 Redwood Hwy, Corte Madera, (415) 924-5111,

Website: larktheater.net

When: 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 9:15 p.m. Saturdays

Cost: $15-$35 per vehicle

ST. HELENA

Cameo Cinema

Like everyone else, Cameo Cinema had to get creative. They partnered with local eatery Gott’s Roadside to bring St. Helena a family-friendly outdoor theater.

Where: 933 Main St. (Highway 29), St. Helena, (707) 963.9779,

Website: cameocinema.com https://www.cameocinema.com/drive-in-movies

When: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 1

Cost: $35 per car

SAN JOSE

Capitol Drive-In

West Wind also has a San Jose location, Capitol Drive-In, for those in the South Bay, with an exclusive lineup of double-feature nights featuring some of the most harrowing Halloween films including “The Nun” and “The Rite.”

Where: 3630 Hillcap Ave., San Jose, (408) 226-2251 or (408) 226-2289,

Website: westwinddi.com

When: Daily evening screenings

Cost: Same prices apply to this location: $8.50 for general admission, $2 per children ages 5-11, and free for children age 4 and under. On Tuesday Family Fun Nights, tickets are $5.50 for general admission.

