SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Police released footage Monday of officers killing a 21-year-old man with a knife who they say charged at one of the officers the week before.
The San Francisco Police Department released footage from body worn camera, surveillance video and initial statements from the Oct. 10 killing of Cesar Antonio Vargas. Vargas’s death was the first fatal shooting by police in San Francisco since 2018.
The string of events unfolded around 11:30 p.m. when Vargas jumped on the hood, roof and windshield of a stopped Prius, police said. He held the driver at knifepoint and took control of the vehicle for a few moments before abandoning it, police said.
Vargas then tried to enter another vehicle and shoved someone who had just gotten off a bus, according to police.
Officers ordered him multiple times to hit the ground and drop the knife but he charged at one of the officers instead, police say. Officers fired and he died at the scene.
Officers Kyle Roach and Nicholas Delgado are on paid leave while the department conducts multiple investigations.
Police accountability groups say officers should have done more to de-escalate the conflict.
