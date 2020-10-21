SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A car killed a 74-year-old homeless man while he slept in a parking stall Monday afternoon, Santa Clara police said.

Police said it was the second day in a row the man had been struck while sleeping in the same parking stall.

Police and fire units responding about 4:30 p.m. to the parking lot at 3755 El Camino Real learned that the man was sleeping on the ground near the left edge of a marked parking stall when the driver of a 2019 Toyota Camry pulled into the stall to the left of the man.

“After a brief moment and without ever leaving the car, the driver of the Camry began backing out of the parking stall,” police said in a news release. “During the turning movement, the Camry struck the man, as the driver was unaware that he was sleeping on the ground.”

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said, adding that alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving didn’t appear to factor into the accident.

The victim had been struck a day earlier “under the same circumstances,” suffering moderate injuries that required hospitalization.

Police said an officer with the Santa Clara Police Department’s Community Response Team and a rehabilitation counselor with the Santa Clara County Office of Supportive Housing had contacted the man last Thursday and that he had refused their offer of housing and other resources.

