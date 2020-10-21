OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A high-speed pursuit that began in El Dorado County early Wednesday ended with an arrest at the entrance to the Oakland-San Francisco Bay Bridge — a chase that covered more than 107 miles.
California Highway Patrol officer in the Auburn jurisdiction said the pursuit of a truck with a trailer attached to it began at 4:20 a.m. on westbound Highway 50 at Silva Valley Parkway in El Dorado Hills.
The driver failed to yield and led officers on a chase through Sacramento onto Highway 80 heading toward San Francisco. The CHP said speeds reached more than 100 mph as the driver raced on Highway 80 through Fairfield, Vacaville, Vallejo and into San Francisco’s East Bay.
Once in the Bay Area, a spike strip was deployed. The chase came to an end at the East Bay entrance to Bay Bridge.
The CHP said the driver was in custody and would be facing several charges.
You must log in to post a comment.