Comments (3)
WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Top intelligence officials held a last-minute briefing with reporters on election security Wednesday night, announcing that Iran and Russia have taken actions in an attempt to compromise the election, specifically obtaining some voter registration data.
“These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries,” Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said.
Ratcliffe said the American people can be assured that this election is secure.
“Even if the adversaries pursue further attempts to intimidate … know that our election systems are resilient and you can be confident your votes are secure,” he said.
FBI Director Christopher Wray, too, tried to reassure the public that their votes will be counted.
You must log in to post a comment.