SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A two-year investigation by the Marin County Major Crimes Task Force resulted in a convicted methamphetamine being sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.
U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup sentenced 33-year-old Timothy Melchior for possessing almost 200 grams of pure methamphetamine and other narcotics with intent to distribute. His surrender date is scheduled for Jan. 26 of next year.
Detectives from the task force obtained a search warrant and visited Melchior’s home on Oct. 30 of 2018. They discovered the meth as well as notable amounts of heroin and marijuana, multiple cell phones and laptops; a digital scale and drug packaging materials; about $12,000 in cash; and bank records showing that, despite being unemployed, Melchior had approximately $85,000 in his bank account. Detectives later seized the money as part of the investigation.
A federal grand jury indicted Melchior that December. Before his arrest, had already racked up a long criminal record, including convictions for possession of narcotics, burglary, evading a peace officer, escape, and car theft. The same year as his arrest, Melchior came off probation.
