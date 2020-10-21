MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Acting on a tip from Stockton police, Morgan Hill officers have taken two alleged Crips gang members from Arizona into custody and seized the cache of 21 illegal weapons they were transporting.
Morgan Hill police announced the late September arrests and seizure on Wednesday. It was part of a crackdown by Stockton police and state law enforcement agencies targeting the criminal activities of the Asian Boyz, Muddy Boyz Crips, Lil Ruthless Criminals Comstocc Crips, Loctown Crips, and Asian Crip criminal street gangs in the city of Stockton.
On September 26, investigators received reliable information that 30-year-old Anthony Comans and 35-year-old Kwabena Twumasi both of Arizona may have been traveling through and/or staying in Morgan Hill.
The information was passed onto the Morgan Hill police and the disseminated to all officers.
MHPD Officers located Comans and Twumasi as they were exiting their 2015 Cadillac Escalade and approaching the lobby of La Quinta Inn, located at 17043 Condit Road.
Both suspects were immediately contacted and detained without incident. During a search of their vehicle, officers located and seized 21 firearms, a few of which were illegally altered to fully automatic.
Comans and Twumasi were both arrested and booking into the Santa Clara County Jail for their roles in the conspiracy and illegal possession/trafficking of firearms.
You must log in to post a comment.