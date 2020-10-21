SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Police in Sunnyvale were looking for a boy who just had a birthday and who missed out on a birthday gift from his grandparents after finding it in a batch of stolen mail.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said a pair of mail thieves were arrested recently with the help of a concerned resident who called in a suspicious vehicle. Among the items retrieved was a birthday card from “Nonney and Pa” addressed to their grandson, along with a crisp $20 bill.

“Well, we can’t wait to reunite this $20 with its rightful owner,” said SDPS in a Facebook post. “If this sounds like it belongs to your kid please inbox us.”

SDPS said there was no envelope so officers had no address to work with, but they do have the boy’s name and are just awaiting someone to call to confirm that name.

The department appealed to social media networks to “work your magic” in helping them find the birthday boy, and hoped to arrange for “Nonney and Pa” to be on the phone with them for the happy reunion.

The mail thieves who were arrested each were on probation and one had an outstanding felony warrant, SDPS said.