LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A vandalism at an Azerbaijani community center in Los Gatos is being investigated as a hate crime, according to authorities.
The Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department said the vandalism was reported Tuesday afternoon at the Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Northern California at 16400 Los Gatos Blvd.
The vandalism consisted of graffiti which included offensive language and cultural epithets painted on the side of the building, police said.
The incident follows at least three hate crimes against Armenian establishments in San Francisco in recent months and may be tied to the ongoing tensions and military action between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 408-354-8600.
You must log in to post a comment.