WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — After searching for less than 24 hours, Watsonville Police found two children Wednesday after they were reported missing the night before, but one of them went missing again.

The pair, 10-year-old Geraldine Mejia and 12-year-old Angel Perez, ran away from a home on the 400 Block of Blackburn Street at 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Angel’s mother confronted the children about contacting Geraldine’s parents, prompting them to flee. She was able to follow them to a nearby Burger King on Main Street but eventually lost sight of them, police said.

Perez’s family reported the two missing to authorities around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a local resident saw the pair and reported them to police.

Both Geraldine and Angel were reunited with their families, but

Angel ran off once again, Watsonville police said.

Angel is 5’2″ tall, weighs about 120 pounds and is believed to be wearing a white tank top, black pants and a gray and black hat.

Watsonville police urge residents to call 9-1-1 if Angel is spotted. Residents can also send anonymous tips at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/8312816.

