WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — Watsonville Police were searching for two children Wednesday after they were reported missing the night before.

The pair, 10-year-old Geraldine Mejia and 12-year-old Angel Perez, ran away from a home on the 400 Block of Blackburn Street at 3 p.m., police said.

Angel’s mother confronted the children about contacting Geraldine’s parents, prompting them to flee. She was able to follow them to a nearby Burger King on Main Street but eventually lost sight of them, police said.

Perez’s family reported the two missing to authorities around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Geraldine was last seen wearing a pink top and blue jean and is about 5’3″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. Angel is 5’2″ tall, weighs about 120 pounds and is believed to be wearing a white tank top, black pants and a gray and black hat.

There are no suspicious circumstances in this case, and they were considered to be runaways.

Watsonville police urge residents to call 9-1-1 if they are spotted. Residents can also send anonymous tips at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/8312816.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.