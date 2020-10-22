OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An armed suspect held a person hostage at a store in East Oakland for several hours before letting him go unharmed, police said Thursday. The gunman remained barricaded in an ongoing police standoff.
The incident began unfolding just after 11 a.m. at the WSS athletic shoe store at 1620 High St. in between Bancroft Ave. and Bond St., Oakland police said.
The suspect is wanted in a double homicide and at least one shot was fired, according to an Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson. Police negotiators were talking on the phone with the suspect and were determined to “wait as long as it takes to resolve peacefully,” according to Watson.
There was no immediate word on the suspect’s identity.
Police have cordoned off a six-block perimeter and people in the immediate area were asked to shelter in place. Others were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
https://twitter.com/oaklandpoliceca/status/1319372129180119040
