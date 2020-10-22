BRISBANE (CBS SF) — Police are looking for a man who set fire to some brush in Brisbane and then fled but not before a witness was able to take pictures of the suspect and put out the fire.
Brisbane police said the incident happened on Wednesday evening at about 6:30 p.m. near the 100 block of N. Hill Dr. The area is covered with dry vegetation and adjacent to The Ridge residential neighborhood.
The fire was put out by the witness before it had a chance to fully ignite, police said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male with a dark green beanie, black and white bandana used as a face mask, black shirt, black pants, black tennis shoes, and a black backpack. He was last seen riding a white-colored bicycle.
Anyone who sees the suspect was urged to contact the Brisbane Police Department at 415-467-1212.
You must log in to post a comment.