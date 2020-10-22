SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART’s Civic Center station in San Francisco was closed for over an hour Thursday afternoon due to an SFPD robbery and shooting investigation that impacted train service in the city, authorities said.

The transit agency issued a service advisory shortly after 3:15 p.m. about the closure.

According to BART officials, all trains are turning back at Montgomery and 24th St Mission in both directions.

The closure was prompted by a San Francisco police investigation of a

crime on the street level above the train station, BART spokeswoman Anna

Duckworth said.

There were reports on the Citizen app of a possible robbery at gunpoint in the area after which armed suspects fled into the station.

San Francisco police officials later confirmed that just before 3 p.m., Tenderloin Station officers responded to the area of United Nations Plaza and 8th St. to investigate a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found a vehicle which appeared to sustain damages from gunfire at the scene. Officers also spoke with a robbery victim, who did not sustain any injuries.

Police are conducting a preliminary investigation into the shooting and are advising members of the public to continue avoiding the area. There are reports that three suspects are in custody in connection with the robbery.

Mutual aid is being provided by SF Muni for people traveling between Powell and 16th Street on bus lines 7, 9 and 9R on Market Street and 14, 14R and 49 on Mission Street.

Shortly before 4 p.m., transit officials announced that train service to all stations except Civic Center had resumed.

The Civic Center Station remained closed for another 20 minutes, finally reopening shortly before 4:20 p.m.