CONCORD (CBS SF) — Officials at a charter high school in Contra Costa County confirmed this week that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The student was on campus at Concord’s Clayton Valley Charter High School, according to a message issued by the schools principal this week.
“On Sunday, October 18th, CVCHS was informed that a student who has been on campus tested positive for COVID-19,” the message read. “This student was not on-campus for any academic programs, but did attend in-person extracurricular activities.”
The statement went on to say that the school is working with the parents, students and families impacted by the confirmed case “to ensure the proper steps were taken.”
Officials with Contra Costa Health Services have been contacted and are providing assistance in the contact tracing process.
Exposure was reduced because the school’s current programs on campus “keep students in small, isolated groups with minimal mixing of cohorts.”
“The CVCHS team will continue to monitor all of our students, staff, and others on campus and ensure safety protocols are followed as we prioritize everyone’s health and safety,” the message from the principal read.
