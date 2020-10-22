Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland were converging on a location where a suspect is barricaded, according to authorities.
Oakland police said the incident was on the 1600 block of High Street between Bancroft Ave. and Bond St., police said.
The barricaded person was inside a building and reported to be armed with a gun. There was no immediate word on the suspect’s identity.
Police urged people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
You must log in to post a comment.