(CBS SF) – Less than two weeks before Election Day, a new poll finds California voters split over a measure that would change how commercial and industrial properties are taxed. Meanwhile, a measure repealing the state’s ban on affirmative action is trailing by double digits.

In a poll of 1,701 California adults by the Public Policy Institute Of California (PPIC), 49% of likely voters support Proposition 15, 45% are opposed and 6% are undecided. The measure, would create a so-called “split-roll,” where industrial and commercial properties would be reassessed every three years. Residential properties and home-based businesses would remain under property tax rules set forth by Proposition 13 in 1978.

Supporters have argued Prop. 15, which is estimated to raise $6 billion to $11.5 billion per year, would help fund cash-strapped schools and local governments. Opponents have called it a tax increase that would hurt businesses.

Proposition 16, which would reverse California’s ban on affirmative action, continues to trail as Election Day nears. The institute found 37% of likely voters support the measure, while 50% are opposed and 12% are undecided. A poll by PPIC last month found 31% supporting Prop. 16, while 47% were opposed and 22% undecided.

“Proposition 16 support has grown slightly but still falls short of a majority,” Mark Baldassare, PPIC president and CEO, said in a statement.

In the presidential contest, the institute also found Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continuing to have a wide lead over President Donald Trump for the state’s 55 Electoral College votes. The poll found 58% support the ticket of Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, while 32% support the Republican ticket of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

PPIC found Biden leading by wide margins in the Bay Area (71% to 21%) and in Los Angeles (70% to 22%), while the Democratic nominee has a narrower lead in Orange County and San Diego (50% to 37%). Trump has a slight lead among voters in the Central Valley (44% to 38%).

The poll was conducted in English and Spanish from October 9-18. It has a margin of error of plus / minus of 3.5%.

Election Day is November 3.