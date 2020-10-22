SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – Two people have been arrested in connection with an August carjacking in San Rafael that led to controversy when police pulled over a postman who is Black at gunpoint, prompting the man to file a claim against the city.

Daisy Elizabeth Rodriguez, 23, of San Rafael, and David Mata Alvarado, 25, of Novato were arrested Wednesday. Mata Alvarado is suspected of carjacking, criminal threats, participating in a criminal street gang and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Rodriguez is suspected of participating in a criminal street gang, conspiracy and violating parole, San Rafael Police Lt. Dan Fink said in a news release.

The carjacked vehicle, a white 2017 Chevrolet Impala, was reported carjacked from a supermarket parking lot shortly after 6 p.m. Aug. 7. It was discovered a few hours later, with the engine still running, in Vallejo.

An investigation that included reviews of video surveillance identified the suspects, Fink said. A third suspect is still being sought, he said.

The initial search for the car took a wrong turn after a San Rafael police officer spotted 55-year-old postal worker Karl Bracy’s white 2011 Chevrolet Malibu minutes after the carjacking was reported and mistook it for the stolen Impala.

The officer followed it and with other officers pulled Bracy over at gunpoint on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 101. Bracy was handcuffed for about four minutes while his car was searched, before the officers apologized and released him.

Bracy, who has taken a leave from work and is receiving psychiatric care, has filed a claim against San Rafael alleging injuries including that he’d been detained at gunpoint without explanation, “forcing (him) to fear for his life”; that he’d been “unlawfully detained”; and that his safety had been threatened in a situation where officers had no reasonable basis to believe that he posed a threat to anyone.

San Rafael officials have said the officers followed correct protocols but have invited Bracy to join in a restorative justice meeting with the officers to try and find a way to move forward with a better understanding of what happened and how people were impacted, and to achieve some “healing.”

