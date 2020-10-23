BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The City of Berkeley announced Friday that it’s offering a $50,000-reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the recent murder of pregnant woman killed in front of her children.
On the night of Oct. 21, Sereinat’e Henderson was 19 years old and two months pregnant, sitting in a car on Prince Street in South Berkeley at around 7 p.m. when suspects in another vehicle attacked. Her baby son and other relatives were in the parked car with her when the suspects opened fire, killing her.
Police arrived shortly after and discovered Henderson unresponsive, with several bullet wounds. Crews rushed her to the hospital but she died not long after she arrived.
Police requested help from the public in locating the suspects Friday, asking for any kind of information anyone had.
“Even the smallest detail could be critical in solving this crime,” police said in a statement Friday.
The Berkeley Police Department requested that potential sources call the BPD Homicide Unit at 510-981-5741 or BPD’s 24-hour non-emergency number at 510-981-5900.
