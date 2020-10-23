FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — An elderly woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairfield and the driver fled the scene, police reported Friday.
The collision happened sometime before 11 p.m. along Cement Hill Road near Laurel Hill Park. Fairfield police said dispatchers received calls about a woman lying in the roadway.
Officers who arrived determined she had been hit by a vehicle and she was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. The woman was identified as 81-year-old Namie Stewart of Fairfield.
No suspect information or description of a suspect vehicle was available.
Police urged anyone who may have seen the collision or have any information about it to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300 and request to speak with Sgt. Matt Thomas.
