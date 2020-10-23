Comments
WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Fire burned a home in a Walnut Creek neighborhood Friday and the residents were able to escape safely, fire officials said.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire burned at a home on San Pedro Court in a neighborhood just east of John Muir Medical Center.
At 6:45 a.m. Con Fire said the fire had been extinguished with all occupants safely evacuated. There was no word on what caused the fire but it was initially reported as starting in a bedroom.
Con Fire reminds people that smoke alarms and sleeping with bedroom doors closed save lives and to check smoke alarms regularly.
