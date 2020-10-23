SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

EAT: SF FOOD FESTIVAL

More than 100 Bay Area restaurants are coming together for EAT DRINK SF starting today; dinners, virtual demos and symposiums. As many restaurants struggle to stay open due to COVID-19 the focus this year is on supporting our favorite dining spots and chefs, spend money by dining out or in and purchase restaurant gift certificates. Check websites for specials and opening hours. The 10-day festival through Sunday Nov 1st is produced by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association.

ggra.org/events/old-10-days-of-dining-culture-community

MUSIC: TOM PETTY 70th BIRTHDAY

Music pals and admirers of the late great Tom Petty are gathering to celebrate what would have been his 70th birthday. Among the artists performing: Beck, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters and Petty’s band The Heartbreakers. The Petty estate said in a statement that it intends to use the show to raise awareness and proceeds for Save Our Stages, which seeks to aid independent concert venues imperiled by the COVID shutdown. The concert will stream at 4:30 p.m.

tompetty.com/festival

COOKING: FOR A CAUSE

Join beloved Chef Hubert Keller with yours truly for a one-of-a-kind cooking demo for the holidays. The Top Chef judge and “Secret’s of a Chef” host invites you into his home virtually for the holidays. The class features a French classic cocktail and dish for the season. Proceeds from the class support 18 Reasons – a non-profit cooking school in San Francisco’s Mission district. Supporters will have an opportunity for a trip to Vegas!

18reasons.org/classes-events/2020-11-06/seasonal-favorites-hubert-keller

VISIT: GOLDEN GATE FERRIS WHEEL

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park has a new attraction a 15-stories-high Ferris wheel. Skystar Wheel takes visitors on a breathtaking trip, slowly turning as guests enjoy breathtaking vistas of the park and city and ocean. It launches as San Francisco’s crown jewel Golden Gate Park celebrates150 years. Sign up for a spot in a pod on the wheel via the Offical site. $12 for seniors and kids and $18 for adults.

skystarwheel.com/tickets

MUSIC FOR A CAUSE: “PINK”

Five powerhouse performers teamed up to release a new single benefiting Susan G. Komen. The song “Pink” debuted on Wednesday morning and features Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordan Sparks, Sara Evans and Rita Wilson, who is also a breast cancer survivor.

“The song is not just for someone who is a survivor or going through breast cancer treatment, it is for anyone who loves someone who has been impacted by breast cancer,” Wilson said. “That’s what I love about the song.”

“Pink” was written by Erin Kinsey, Jodi Marr and Victoria Shaw, who also produced the song.

Watch the newly-released music video here

LISTEN: ZACK BRAFF PODCAST

Listen to 305: My Brother, Where Art Thou? with Shea Serrano from Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald on Apple Podcasts.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/305-my-brother-where-art-thou-with-shea-serrano/id1503559501

WATCH: THE BOSS

Bruce Springsteen fans around the Bay and around the world will get a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic artist’s creative process in the documentary feature film, “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You,” from Apple Original Films, premiering exclusively on Apple TV+ today. The feature-length verité documentary arrives alongside Springsteen’s new album Letter To You, and features full performances from The E Street Band, in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material and a deeper look into Letter To You from Springsteen himself. The first song “Need You At My Side” is out now.

brucespringsteen.net

BOOK : SONGTELLER BY DOLLY PARTON

Few have endured as long as Dolly Parton, one of the most beloved performers in American country music. The stories behind her rich tapestry of songs are gathered on one big, beautiful book. I am a fan and can’t wait for this massive Dolly time.

dollyparton.com/life-and-career/books

WOW: BACON MASK 😷

It’s silly and smelly and worth checking out if you love all things bacon – a mask that does smell of bacon. There’s is more to this piggy part. Find out here.

breathablebacon.com

MOVIE : BORAT 2

If you need a laugh this weekend – go no further than your living room, log on, drop out and laugh to BORAT 2. Sacha Baron Cohen revives the character that first put him on the comic movie map.

youtu.be/fzFHMhsTdf0

Have a great weekend.

