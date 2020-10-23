NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Crews are responding to a brush fire that has broken out in Napa County east of the communities of Angwin and St. Helena Friday afternoon.

The fire, known as the Pope Fire, broke out near Lower Chiles Valley Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road around 4 p.m. According to Cal Fire, at least 2-3 acres have already burned.

#POPEFIRE CAL FIRE LNU crews are on scene of a Vegetation Fire in the area of Lower Chiles Valley Rd x Chiles Pope Valley Rd in Napa County. Fire is 2-3 acres, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lwKvnaZRGV — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 23, 2020

Officials said that gusty winds from the southwest have been reported in the area. Air crews have been brought in to battle the blaze.

The Pope Fire has erupted near the burn zone of the Glass Fire, a blaze that roared through 67,484 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties, destroying 642 homes and laying to waste 365 commercial buildings, including nearly two dozen wineries.

Cal Fire officials announced 100 percent containment of the Glass Fire Tuesday, more than three weeks after it started.

More details to come.