ORINDA (CBS SF) — As PG&E continues to restore power for customers affected by this week’s PSPS, a new power shutoff is expected to start Sunday afternoon that will impact local residents in the North and East Bay.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service on Thursday announced the latest fire weather watch due to forecast high winds in those areas as well as parts of San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties starting late Sunday morning.

A Fire weather Watch has been issued and is valid from 11am Sunday through 11am PDT Tuesday. Expect 25-35mph winds and gusts from 40-60mph. The North and East Bay peaks may even see 70+ mph gusts during the night and morning hours. This will be coupled with very dry conditions. pic.twitter.com/x2LiL5HQJv — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 23, 2020

Authorities in Moraga and Orinda have already issued an advisory to residents regarding the new PSPS starting Sunday, even though the utility has yet to release more specific details on its Public Safety Power Shutoff website.

The advisory sent out by the Orinda Police Department said that the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff event is scheduled to begin at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday and would end sometime Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The advisory said that approximately 7,680 Orinda customers will be affected by the PSPS, which translates to a majority of the town.

The PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff website currently has the following statement on the main page:

“At this time, the address search, the outage map for future safety shutoffs, and city/county listings include information for PSPS outages from 10/21-10/22. They do NOT currently include information about possible additional PSPS outages on 10/25. More information will be available 10/23 by 8 p.m.”

The utility had announced earlier this week that thousands of Bay Area customers would be impacted by the PSPS event that started Wednesday, but by Thursday morning, the shutoff was scaled back and did not impact any Bay Area counties.