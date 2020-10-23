OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Friday afternoon confirmed that the double homicide suspect arrested after an hours-long standoff Thursday was wanted in connection with a triple shooting earlier this month that left two people dead.

During the hostage situation and standoff that began late Thursday morning, Oakland authorities had confirmed that the suspect in question was wanted in connection with a double homicide.

It was not until Friday that police confirmed the double homicide was the brazen daylight shooting on the 1900 block of 84th Avenue that happened on October 14.

Oakland Police Lieutenant Fredrick Shavies spoke about the arrest during a press conference Friday afternoon.

“Through our investigation, we were able to locate the gentleman responsible for the triple shooting and double homicide that had occurred that afternoon,” said Shavies. “We were able to take him into custody yesterday following a long standoff that ended peacefully.”

The gunman had been barricaded in a commercial building in a standoff with police for about six hours. Oakland police spokesperson Johnna Watson said that the suspect had voluntarily surrendered to officers just moments before 5 p.m.

Shavies said the suspect was charged for the Oct. 14 shooting Friday morning by the Alameda County District Attorney.

The Oct. 14 shooting at around 12:45 p.m. followed a confrontation between a number of individuals and left two people dead and a third person wounded. The young men who were shot were 18, 19, and 23 years old.

At the time, those two deaths marked the 77th and 78th homicides in Oakland this year.