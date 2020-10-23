Comments
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning in Martinez Friday afternoon near Highway 4.
The fire was burning in the vicinity of Vista Oaks Drive, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. The site is near the Center Ave. exit off Highway 4.
Con Fire said the fire was contained to the homeless encampment where it began and no structures were threatened.
Firefighters were expected to be involved in extensive mop up operation.
People were being urged to avoid the area.
You must log in to post a comment.