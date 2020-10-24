OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Amid a surge of deadly violent crime on Oakland streets, detectives have announced the arrests of suspects in four recent homicides and another dating back to 2018.
At a news conference, Oakland police announced the following arrests:
- Carlton Coleman was arrested for the homicide in the 1400 block of 89th Avenue on October 15, 2020.
- Hassan Dbouk was arrested for the double homicide that occurred in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue on October 14, 2020.
- Dominic Glover and Gregory Ignacio were arrested for one homicide that took place on September 28, 2020, in the 1700 block of Church Street.
- David Martin was arrested for the homicide that occurred in the 1700 block of 28th Avenue in November of 2018.
So far this year, 80 people have died in violent crimes on Oakland streets. Homicide investigators have solved 29 of those cases and 16 additional homicides from previous years.
“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Oakland Police Department. I continue to support them as they work to keep our community safe,” said Oakland City Councilmember Larry Reid.
Also at the news conference, Oakland police displayed more than a dozen recently recovered firearms. Many of the weapons were used in crimes and were illegally obtained by those individuals arrested. Among the weapons were some that had been modified and equipped with high capacity magazines.
“These are weapons of war!,” said Deputy Chief L. Armstrong. “These are weapons that should not be in anyone’s community, yet we see them being used in East Oakland.”
So far this year, Oakland police have recovered more than 1000 firearms, up nearly 40% over the same time last year.
