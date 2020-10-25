SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — With gusty winds beginning to kick up along the Sierra range, Pacific Gas & Electric officials launched a rolling power outage that will expand into the San Francisco Bay Area by Sunday evening.

By nightfall, approximately 361,000 customers in 36 counties will have their power cutoff as a wildfire prevention measure with winds expected to gust up to 60 mph, elevating the threat of wildfires in a region struggling under drought conditions.

A red flag warning went into effect for the North Bay mountains and the East Bay hills at 11 a.m. The warning will expand to the entire Bay Area by Sunday evening.

At a Saturday night briefing, utility officials said high winds were expected to arrive midday Sunday and reach 40 to 60 mph With higher gusts in the mountains. Winds that strong can topple trees and send branches into power lines.

Forecast wind gusts from Sunday morning through Monday evening. Offshore winds (from the north and northeast) increase from north to south across the #BayArea today and peak overnight before gradually diminishing on Monday. Red Flag Warnings and Wind Advisories in effect. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Ah7XLHEdHE — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 25, 2020

Some of the largest and deadliest fires in recent years were started by utility equipment being damaged by high winds, so PG&E has been aggressive about pre-emptively cutting power when fire conditions are most dangerous. This will be the fifth time PG&E has cut power to customers this year and by far the largest shutdown.

“We obviously recognize that power outages (Public Safety Power Shutoffs) present hardships. That’s why we try to make it as small as we can,” PG&E incident commander Mark Quinlan said, noting that the planned shutdown had been reduced from 466,000 customers.

Cities throughout the region planned to open emergency operations centers and add police officers and firefighters to patrol high-risk areas. Officials also were encouraging people to have their cellphones fully charged or, if they have a landline, to connect an older model phone that doesn’t depend on electricity.

Utility official said “de-energization will begin around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, beginning with customers in the Northern Sierra region. Shutoffs will continue through Monday into late evening.”

In the San Francisco Bay Area, PG&E said the biggest impact will be felt in Sonoma County where 23,464 customers face a possible power outage.

Elsewhere: 16,329 customers in Alameda County could lose power; in Contra Costa County the number was 17,966; in Marin County the number was 13,809; in Napa 11,026 customers; in San Mateo County 3,671 customers; in Santa Clara County 4,182 customers; in Santa Cruz County 13,872 customers and in Solano County 1,597 customers.

Across the Bay Area, residents were preparing for as much as two days without power to light their homes and refrigerate their food.

At Silverado Ace Hardware store in Calistoga, people were buying generators, electrical cords, flashlights, batteries, gas cans and other items, said Kathleen Collins, the store’s assistant manager.

The Napa County town of 5,000 people has been affected by many of the power outages this year. But in the previous outage, the PG&E brought in temporary generators to provide electricity.

“The generators are are still set up out there, so I’m hoping they’re going to keep our power up,” Collins said.

She said losing power is becoming a common occurrence, and people are having to live without electricity for days at time.

“There’s not much we can do about it,” Collins said. “We’ve already been devastated so much by these fires. Being without power seems the only solution right now.”

In John Meserve’s Kenwood neighborhood, folks are getting used to it.

“It’s like the song of our people,” Meserve said. “You drive through the neighborhood and there’s just generator after generator after generator. So, yeah, I mean, we all expect it. We’ve been through it enough times.”

