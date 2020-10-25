SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A suspect was shot several times late Saturday night after allegedly threatening San Leandro police officers in an unmarked patrol car with a handgun, authorities said.

The incident began at around 9:15 p.m. when officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver sedan for traffic violations in the area of 148th Avenue and Wake Avenue.

Officer Involved Shooting https://t.co/nLCn0oe39l — San Leandro PD (@SanLeandroPD) October 25, 2020

The sedan failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued for several blocks and ended when the sedan stopped near the intersection of 137th Avenue and School Street and the driver fled on foot.

A firearm was discovered during a search of the abandoned vehicle. Officers searched the surrounding neighborhood including a backyard for the suspect, but came up empty and left the area.

However, two uniformed police officers remained behind, patrolling the neighborhood in an undercover vehicle.

At about 11:55 p.m., the officers were parked on 137th Avenue just east of Bancroft Avenue when an unrelated silver vehicle pulled up behind them and suddenly stopped.

As the officers began to exit their vehicle, the driver raised a firearm above the dashboard and in their direction.

Both officers opened fire, striking the 43-year-old man multiple times in his upper torso. The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived. He was later transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. It was not immediately known if the two incidents were related.

As with all officer involved shootings, the department will be conducting a complete multi-level review. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol in any officer involved shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.