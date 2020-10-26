HERCULES (CBS SF) – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a man and his dog from a sailboat near Hercules early Monday morning.
The man on a 24-foot sailboat contacted the Coast Guard via VHF marine radio around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, reporting that his motor wasn’t working and the vessel was drifting toward rocks.
A helicopter crew launched from Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco and lowered a rescue swimmer to the boat. The man and dog were hoisted into the helicopter and transported to a nearby airport with no medical issues reported, according to the Coast Guard.
“This case was successful thanks to the mariner having working communication equipment and quickly contacting the Coast Guard,” Sector San Francisco deputy commander Capt. Howard Wright said in a news release. “We encourage all mariners to confirm that their safety equipment is operational before getting on the water.”
