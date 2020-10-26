SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) — Fire crews are converging on a brush fire burning near State Route 12 and Walters Road in Suisun City that has shut down the highway in both directions, according to authorities.
A sig-alert was issued at about 3 p.m. regarding a vegetation fire along State Route 12 between Scally and Walters that closed the highway.
UPDATE: Brush fire on Eastbound and Westbound CA-12 between Scally Lane and Walters Rd in Suisun City. All Lanes Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) October 26, 2020
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of opening.
A third alarm has reportedly been called on the fire. It is creating a large plume of smoke that is visible from miles away.
Travis Air Force Base firefighters are assisting in the battle to contain the fire.
Travis firefighters are currently assisting the Suisun City Fire Dept. in fighting a fire outside the Travis AFB South Gate near Highway 12 and Walters Rd.
Please avoid the area.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
— Travis AFB Official (@Travis60AMW) October 26, 2020
CBS SF is monitoring this breaking story and will provide updates as new information is make available.
