Power OutagesAll You Need To Know About Public Safety Power Shutoffs
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brush Fire, Fire Conditions, Solano County, State Route 12, Suisun City, traffic, Travis Air Force Base

SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) — Fire crews are converging on a brush fire burning near State Route 12 and Walters Road in Suisun City that has shut down the highway in both directions, according to authorities.

A sig-alert was issued at about 3 p.m. regarding a vegetation fire along State Route 12 between Scally and Walters that closed the highway.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of opening.

A third alarm has reportedly been called on the fire. It is creating a large plume of smoke that is visible from miles away.

Travis Air Force Base firefighters are assisting in the battle to contain the fire.

CBS SF is monitoring this breaking story and will provide updates as new information is make available.

Comments