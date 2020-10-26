SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) — Fire crews are converging on a brush fire burning near State Route 12 and Walters Road in Suisun City that has shut down the highway in both directions, according to authorities.

A sig-alert was issued at about 3 p.m. regarding a vegetation fire along State Route 12 between Scally and Walters that closed the highway.

UPDATE: Brush fire on Eastbound and Westbound CA-12 between Scally Lane and Walters Rd in Suisun City. All Lanes Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) October 26, 2020

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. There is no estimated time of opening.

A third alarm has reportedly been called on the fire. It is creating a large plume of smoke that is visible from miles away.

Travis Air Force Base firefighters are assisting in the battle to contain the fire.

#TeamTravis, Travis firefighters are currently assisting the Suisun City Fire Dept. in fighting a fire outside the Travis AFB South Gate near Highway 12 and Walters Rd. Please avoid the area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. — Travis AFB Official (@Travis60AMW) October 26, 2020

