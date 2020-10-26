SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A firefighter was injured during a two-alarm fire burning Monday at a home in East San Jose, fire officials reported.
The San Jose Fire Department reported shortly after 11 a.m. that crew had responded to the fire on the 100 block of Laumer Ave. about a block southeast of Alum Rock Ave.
The fire was burning a single-story, single-family home. The fire department said firefighters were able to respond quickly to the fire and prevent its spread to other homes because a fire task force had been pre-positioned in the area since last week due to high fire danger.
One firefighter was being assessed for injuries but there was no immediate word on the firefighter’s condition.
The Red Cross responded to assist seven displaced residents, the fire department said. There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
People were being urged to avoid the area.
