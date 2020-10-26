SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The former house manager of a San Jose sober living facility has been arrested on charges he allegedly sexually assaulted residents who were being treated there, authorities announced Monday.
The San Jose Police Department said Justin Abraham Lopez was taken into custody in Sherman Oaks and awaiting extradition back to the Bay Area to face the charges.
Investigators said an adult female victim came forward reporting an alleged sexual assault when she was being treated at Hope’s Sober Living in San Jose.
Further investigation revealed several more victims of previously unreported sexual assaults alleged to have been committed by Lopez throughout the South Bay.
A warrant was obtained for Lopez’s arrest and detectives with the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department, who arrested Lopez in Sherman Oaks, where he was currently residing.
Anyone with information about these cases or other cases involving Lopez is asked to contact Detective Barajas #4329 or Detective Montez #4448 with San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit or call 408-277-4102.
Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.
You must log in to post a comment.