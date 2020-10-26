Comments
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Just days away from Halloween, health officials were offering tips on how to safely celebrate with your children in this era of COVID-19.
Across the San Francisco Bay Area, city and health officials have banned the traditional trappings of Halloween — door-to-door trick of treating, school classroom and house parties.
So how can you make this still a festive season?
San Mateo health officials have offered a list of safe alternatives.
- Create a haunted house or candy scavenger hunt in your home for members of your household in place of going house-to-house
- Having a scary movie night or Halloween-themed activities (pumpkin carving, face painting) at home
- Participating in online parties or costume contests
- Dressing up homes and yards with Halloween-themed decorations
- Participate in a Halloween scavenger hunt in your neighborhood and look for Halloween-related objects (e.g. witches, spiderwebs, black cats) while maintaining social distance from people from outside your household.
- Car parades that comply with public health guidance for vehicle-based parades
- Drive-through events where individuals remain in their vehicles and drive through an area with Halloween displays
