SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An landmark Coca-Cola sign in San Francisco’s South of Market District that has been shining on Bay Bridge travelers for more than 80 years will soon be dismantled.

The city’s Department of Building Inspection confirmed to KPIX 5 that it has issued a permit to tear down the sign located at 701 Bryant St. The sign is controlled by Yesco in Ogden, Utah; the company has not yet responded to a request about why it is coming down.

SF DBI confirms a permit has been issued to tear down the iconic Coca-Cola sign at 701 Bryant Street. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/zN49gsldZM — Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) October 26, 2020

According to the permit, the cost of the sign’s removal is $100,000 and stipulates it cannot be replaced.

The lighted, animated “Enjoy Coca-Cola” billboard has a familiar sight to people crossing the Bay Bridge since it was first erected atop a newly-constructed building in 1937 just as the Bay Bridge was opened. The original neon sign has been replaced and upgraded several times over the years, the most recent in 2010 when it was converted to an energy-efficient LED display.