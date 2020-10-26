SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in South San Francisco have arrested three people who are believed to be involved in nearly 100 burglaries across the Bay Area.
South San Francisco police said Monday the department has been investigating a series of storage locker and apartment complex burglaries in the Westborough and Downtown Corridor neighborhoods.
Three suspects were identified during the investigation: Arvin Ibasan, 36, of Crockett; Johnrow Fernandez, 30, of Fairfield; and Hustler Mateverde, 31, of Daly City.
Police said the evidence suggested the three conspired to commit some 40 burglaries in South San Francisco and another 55 burglaries throughout the Bay Area between May and October. The suspects were in possession of several thousand dollars in stolen property, police said.
The three suspects were arrested without incident during the week of October 19 and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.
Each faces charges of commercial burglary, attempted burglary and conspiracy, police said.
