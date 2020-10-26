REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested in Redwood City following an armed robbery in which one of the victims was also pistol-whipped, police said Monday.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at around 1:17 p.m. at Hoover Park on the 2100 block of Spring St. Redwood City police said officers who responded to a 911 call of an armed robbery contacted one of the victims who said he had just been pistol-whipped and his friend’s gold necklace had been stolen.

The suspect was seen fleeing the area in a gray Land Rover, which officers located along with the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jose Guadalupe Gaytan.

Police said both victims and witnesses positively identified Gaytan, who was wearing the victim’s gold chain around his neck. Officers also recovered a loaded .25 caliber Colt semi-automatic handgun at the scene, police said.

Gaytan was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on several felony and misdemeanor charges, including robbery, assault on a person with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Redwood City Police Detective Sergeant Nick Perna at 650-780-7672 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at 650-780-7107.