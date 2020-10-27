SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the state providing newly revised criteria for loosening and tightening restrictions on activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses that have been closed since March are now able to reopen.

On August 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom provided details on California’s new simplified, four-tiered COVID-19 guidelines for counties to reopen specific business sectors based on what health officials have learned about the pandemic in recent months.

The new system marked the first major change since a surge in coronavirus cases in July forced officials to shut down a number of activities across the state.

The governor said that the new four tier color-coded system would match a color to each of the four tiers with purple representing the highest “Widespread” risk level for a county with more than seven new cases per 100,000 residents and more than 8 percent positivity rate. Red will represent “Substantial” risk, while orange represents “Moderate” risk and yellow the lowest level, “Minimal” risk, with those lower levels being determined by reduced numbers in case and positivity rates.

The governor said the state COVID-19 website now has an updated section providing additional details on the new system and a space that allows users to look up what their county’s status is and whether or not a specific business can reopen. The new tiered system went into effect Monday, August 31,

Below is a basic summary of what is currently open in each Bay Area county along with links of where to get additional information from the respective health departments for each region.

Alameda County

Current status: Moderate (Orange) as of October 13

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, indoor operations with modifications for restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters and family entertainment centers (at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less); hair salons and barber shops (starting Sept. 4), day camps, childcare, hotels, piercing shops, tattoo parlors and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, non-medical massage, wineries (no food service required), museums and zoos, movie theaters, places of worship with social distancing; curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (25% capacity), indoor shopping malls (starting Sept. 4 at 25% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), concert venues, convention centers, electrologists, festivals, live theater and nightclubs.

As of October 13, elementary schools may open per state and local guidance, as ready. Middle and high schools may be considered in 4-12 weeks, as data trends permit.

As of October 23, the following activities are allowed:

• Indoor family entertainment centers that have activities that are “naturally socially distanced” such as bowling alleys and climbing walls, at up to 25% capacity

• Indoor dining up to 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less

• Indoor worship services up to 25% or 100 people, whichever is less

• Indoor movie theaters up to 25% capacity or 100 people per screen, whichever is less.

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: http://www.acphd.org/

Contra Costa County

Current status: Moderate (Orange) as of October 27

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, indoor operations with modifications for indoor operations with modifications for restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters and museums (at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is less), gyms and fitness centers (at 25% capacity), hair salons and barber shops, day camps, childcare, hotels, piercing shops, tattoo parlors and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, non-medical massage, family entertainment centers, wineries (no food service required), museums and zoos, movie theaters, places of worship with social distancing; curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (50% capacity), indoor shopping malls (50% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Concert venues, convention centers, electrologists, festivals, live theater and nightclubs.

With the move to the Orange Tier on October 27, per the state’s guidance, Contra Costa County can allow:

Worship services and other cultural activities indoors at 50% occupancy or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Indoor dining at 50% occupancy or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Indoor swimming pools

Bars and other businesses that sell alcohol without meals to open for outdoor operation

Family entertainment centers to open indoors for “naturally distanced” activities, such as bowling alleys, escape rooms and climbing-wall gyms, at 25% occupancy

Cardrooms to open indoors at 25% occupancy

Small amusement parks to open at 25% of occupancy or 500 people, whichever is fewer

Professional sports venues to open at 20% occupancy

Live entertainment to open with no more than 50 people, if approved by the Health Officer.

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://cchealth.org/

Marin County

Current status: Moderate (Orange) as of October 27

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, indoor operations with modifications for hair salons and barber shops, restaurants, museums, zoos, movie theaters, places of worship with social distancing (50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer), gyms and fitness centers (25% capacity), wineries (25% capacity), family entertainment centers (25% capacity) nail salons, skin care and waxing services, day camps, childcare, hotels, piercing shops, tattoo parlors and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), non-medical massage; curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (full capacity), indoor shopping malls (50% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), concert venues, convention centers, festivals, live theater, nightclubs and schools (closed for in-person instruction except as noted below).

K-12 schools will be allowed to resume indoor classes once the county has been in Tier 2 for at least 14 days. In-person learning already resumed at 15 county elementary schools with COVID-19 prevention measures in place on Sept. 3. More information available at the Marin Recovers website.

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://www.marinhhs.org/

Napa County

Current status: Moderate (Orange)

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, indoor operations with modifications for restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, aquariums, museums (at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is less), gyms and fitness centers (at 25% capacity), hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, day camps, childcare, electrologists, piercing shops, tattoo parlors, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), breweries (with no meals provided), non-medical massage, wineries (no food service required); curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (50% capacity), indoor shopping malls (50% capacity, reduced capacity at food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars (without meals provided), concert venues, convention centers, festivals, live theater, nightclubs, , schools (closed for in-person instruction), .

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://www.countyofnapa.org/PublicHealth/

San Francisco County

Current status: Minimal (Yellow) as of Oct. 20

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, indoor operations with modifications for restaurants, movie theaters, places of worship, family entertainment centers, indoor museums, zoos, aquariums (25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less), hair salons and barber shops, gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, piercing shops, tattoo parlors, non-medical massage museums, aquariums and zoos (with limited capacity), day camps, childcare, electrologists, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), wineries (no food service required); curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (50% capacity), indoor shopping malls (50% capacity, reduced capacity at food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), concert venues, convention centers, festivals, live theater, nightclubs and schools (closed for in-person instruction).

On September 21, city officials announced elementary schools through the sixth grade are able to reopen for in-person learning on rolling basis with approved health and safety plan, though the SFUSD has indicated that distance learning will continue for the time being.

On September 22, the city announced the launch of a new interactive online tool with real-time information to help parents and teachers track the growing number San Francisco schools applying to resume in-person learning.

The city reopened public playgrounds with restrictions on Oct. 14.

With the move to the Yellow tier, city officials announced that local corporate offices can expand to 25 percent capacity starting Oct. 27th. Indoor pools, climbing walls and bowling alleys with required safety protocols will be allowed to reopen on November 3rd. Indoor fitness centers, including those in hotels, can open their locker rooms and showers.

On November 3rd, restaurants, including those within hotels, shopping centers and museums, can increase their indoor capacity to 50% up to 200 people with a maximum time limit per table seating of three hours.

Local church leaders will also be able to expand indoor worship capacity to 50% up to 200 people and 300 people at outdoor services.

Movie theaters will also be able to increase their capacity to 50% up to 200 people, though still without food or beverage concessions.

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://www.sfdph.org/dph/default.asp

San Mateo County

Current status: Moderate (Orange) as of October 27

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, indoor operations with modifications for restaurants, museums, zoos, movie theaters, places of worship (50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer), gyms and fitness centers (25% capacity), family entertainment centers (25% capacity), hair salons and barber shops, gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, piercing shops, tattoo parlors, skin care and waxing services, non-medical massage museums, aquariums and zoos (with limited capacity), day camps, childcare, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars and breweries (no meals required), wineries (no meals required); curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (full capacity), indoor shopping malls (50% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Concert venues, convention centers, electrologists, festivals, live theater, nightclubs and schools (closed for in-person instruction).

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://www.smchealth.org/

Santa Clara County

Current status: Moderate (Orange) as of October 13

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, indoor operations with modifications for restaurants, restaurants, museums, aquariums, zoos, movie theaters, places of worship (max 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer), gyms and fitness centers, wineries (25% capacity), hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, non-medical massage, piercing shops, tattoo parlors, day camps, childcare, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars, wineries and breweries (with no meals provided), professional sports and racetracks (20% capacity with some restrictions); curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (25% capacity), indoor shopping malls (50% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: concert venues, convention centers, festivals, live theater, nightclubs and schools (closed for in-person instruction).

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://www.sccgov.org/

Solano County

Current status: Substantial (Red) as of September 22

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, indoor operations with modifications for restaurants, museums, aquariums, zoos, movie theaters, places of worship (25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer), gyms and fitness centers (10% capacity), hair salons and barber shops, gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, non-medical massage, museums, aquariums and zoos (with limited capacity), piercing shops, tattoo parlors, day camps, childcare, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), family entertainment centers, wineries (no food service required); curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (25% capacity), indoor shopping malls (25% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), concert venues, convention centers, festivals, live theater, nightclubs and schools (closed for in-person instruction).

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: http://www.solanocounty.com/depts/ph/default.asp

Sonoma County

Current status: Widespread (purple)

Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, indoor operations with modifications for hair salons and barber shops, gyms and fitness centers, nail salons, skin care and waxing services, piercing shops, tattoo parlors, non-medical massage, museums, aquariums and zoos (with limited capacity), day camps, childcare, hotels and short-term rentals; outdoor operations for bars (with meals provided), family entertainment centers, wineries (no food service required), movie theaters, places of worship with social distancing; curbside pick-up and modified in-store retail (25% capacity), indoor shopping malls (25% capacity, food courts and common areas closed) and social bubble gatherings

Currently closed/not allowed: Bars and breweries (with no meals provided), indoor dining at restaurants, concert venues, convention centers, electrologists, festivals, live theater, nightclubs and schools (closed for in-person instruction).

State Blueprint For A Safer Economy website: https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/

Health Department website: https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health-Services/