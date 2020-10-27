LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — Police were trying to find out who vandalized a home in Lafayette, leaving a swastika and the word ‘Trump’ painted on a garage.
The graffiti was reported to police on Tuesday in an area of the city adjacent to Lafayette Circle. Police were investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
“There is no place for hate in Lafayette,” said Lafayette Mayor Mike Anderson in a prepared statement. “This is an inclusive and diverse city where everyone is welcome. The spray-painting of a swastika, a symbol of oppression, genocide, and xenophobia, on an individual’s home will not be tolerated.”
Lafayette police have contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the investigation was ongoing. The department asked anyone with information about the vandalism to contact detectives at (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234, or to email Sergeant T. Rossberg at troos@so.cccounty.us. Anonymous tips can be emailed to 94549tip@gmail.com.
